Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier believes that Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin is the most technical player in the Premier League and can get the better of anyone in a one-on-one situation.

French Under-21 goalkeeper Meslier has progressed through the different youth ranks for France, similarly to the Newcastle winger.

Meslier has seen Saint-Maximin up close in the Premier League, with Leeds locking horns with Newcastle.

And Meslier has come to the realisation that the former Nice player is the most technical player in the Premier League at the moment.

The Leeds goalkeeper is a big admirer of Saint-Maximin and feels that when it comes to one-on-one situations, he can get the better of anyone.

“Saint-Maximin!” Meslier told French outlet Le Media Carre when answering a question on who he thinks is the most technical player in the Premier League.

“Very strong, very, very strong!

“I’m impressed with him.

“In one-on-one [situations], I think he passes everyone.”

Saint-Maximin has managed to score past Meslier once in three meetings between the teams, though his goal was not enough to give Newcastle all three points back in September last year with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.