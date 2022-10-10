Italy coach Roberto Mancini has stressed the need to give Leeds United new boy Wilfried Gnonto a little time to settle into his new surroundings.

Gnonto joined the Whites this summer from FC Zurich on deadline day and is yet to earn his first minutes in the Premier League despite making the bench for Leeds’ last two league outings.

The Whites initially saw Gnonto as one for the future, but manager Jesse Marsch wants to keep the Italian involved in the first-team picture after having been impressed by him.

Mancini has recommended that the six-time Italy international be shown a little patience so that he may continue his development at the proper pace.

The 18-year-old forward, who is comfortable on either flank, plays predominantly as a second striker and has made just two appearances for the Leeds’ Under-21 side so far.

Leeds find themselves in a precarious position presently, without a win in their last five Premier League games following a quick-fire start that saw them take seven points out of nine available after the first three matches.

Marsch could turn to Gnonto as forwards Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo failed to hit their stride in recent weeks, with the former yet to break his Premier League duck this campaign.

“Gnonto is a young kid, and he’s only just arrived, so maybe he will need time to settle in”, Mancini said to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Gnonto has made 14 appearances in all competitions for both Leeds and Zurich, scoring one goal and laying on one assist, both of them coming in the qualifying phase of the current edition of the Europa League for the Swiss side.