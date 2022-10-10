Former Leeds United star Simon Walton has expressed his belief that while Rasmus Kristensen has started well defensively for the Whites, his attacking game needs improvement.

Kristensen came to Leeds in the summer and has started all but one of their matches this season, proving to be the preferred pick of manager Jesse Marsch at the back.

The right-back has however not yet made a goalscoring contribution, while last season he scored ten goals for Red Bull Salzburg, in addition to providing eight assists.

Walton thinks that Kristensen is settling well into his role, but going with the way in which football is played in the modern era, he has yet to show off his attacking sensibilities.

The ex-Leeds star thinks getting better at his attacking duties is the one area where it is important for the Danish star to improve, especially when his fellow right-back Luke Ayling used to do it well previously.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds post the weekend game against Crystal Palace, Walton said: “He was steady in his previous game and today he was even better so hopefully that’s him now getting in and settling.

“But I go back to my point about full-backs, now they have to give something at both ends of the pitch and I am yet to see his forward thinking attributes and attacking input on games.

“You look at Pascal [Struijk], who’s a centre-half and I would say he is more of an attacking full-back at the minute.

“So I think that’s an area that, if that is how Jesse Marsch plays which he seems to with this very narrow forward formation, he needs to improve and get better.

“Because Luke Ayling used to provide that really well.”

Ayling has played fewer than 50 minutes of Premier League football this season but managed to register an assist in that time and Kristensen will be hoping he can contribute that way again.