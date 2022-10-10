Leeds United custodian Illan Meslier has admitted that Liverpool star Alisson is his favourite goalkeeper in the Premier League as he believes the shot-stopper is the most complete there is.

Jurgen Klopp brought in the Brazilian goalkeeper from Roma in 2018, spending £66m for his services and making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game.

Alisson has repaid the faith his manager showed in him, featuring in 195 games for the Reds and managing 89 clean sheets.

Leeds’ young goalkeeper Meslier, who has seen Alisson closely over the last couple of seasons, feels that the Brazilian is a perfect fit for the Reds given his footwork, good recovery and strength on the line.

Being asked by French outlet Le Media Carre about the goalkeeper he likes the most in the Premier League, the French Under-21 international stated: “Alisson because he is a ‘keeper who is perfect for Liverpool.

“Very strong on the line, good footwork and a good recovery.

“No, really, I think he’s one of the most complete.”

Alisson managed to get his hands on the Champions League trophy in his first year in England and has since won one Premier League, one EFL Cup and one FA Cup during his stint at Anfield.