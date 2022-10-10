Ipswich Town star George Edmundson is of the opinion that the Blues defender Richard Keogh is helping him and the other centre-backs to improve their game with his vast experience.

The 36-year-old centre-back came through the ranks of the Ipswich Town academy before moving to Stoke City in 2003.

Keogh, who made more than 450 appearances in the Championship, returned to Portman Road this summer from Blackpool and made his first league start for the Blues in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Morecambe.

Edmundson, who partnered Keogh at the heart of Ipswich’s defence on Saturday, hailed the 36-year-old for his quality and stressed that he and other centre-backs in the Blues squad are benefiting from his experience.

The Ipswich star revealed that Keogh constantly provides them with tips to improve their game and emphasised that the former Blackpool player has set the standards high for everyone.

“He’s been brilliant”, Edmundson was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I feel like Cam, me and Woolfy are still young centre-halves.

“When you get to 28,29, 30, I feel like that’s when you’re really at your peak as a centre half.

“So for us it’s been great having Richard – he’s been giving us those little key moment experiences that he’s dealt with.

“We’ll be playing and he’ll be shouting on the sidelines from the bench and we can hear him – just little key pointers to keep you on your toes.

“He trains unbelievably too, so he keeps our standards high.

“In the meetings he’s always saying little bits we can improve on, how we can get better and just overall he’s a great guy.”

Keogh has made four appearances for Ipswich so far this season and has captained the Blues in their EFL Cup victory over Arsenal Under-21s this season.