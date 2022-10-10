Wolves are unlikely to have a new manager in the dugout when they take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, according to talkSPORT.

Bruno Lage was sacked after Wolves lost to West Ham United away by a 2-0 scoreline at the start of October.

The former Benfica boss’ tactical tweaks coupled with injuries to his first-choice forwards resulted in a run of only one win from nine Premier League games.

Wolves began life without Lage at the weekend when they went down to defeat at Chelsea and it appears the wait for life under a new manager might have to wait a little longer.

It is claimed that it is now unlikely that Wolves will have someone in place for the weekend meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Former Sevilla and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is thought to be one of the candidates under consideration for the vacant hotseat at Molineux.

Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla in the aftermath of their 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on 5th October.

The Andalusian club are in 18th place in the La Liga table, in the relegation zone behind Espanyol by virtue of goal difference, similar to the position Wolves find themselves in.

Wolves lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, which effectively put them in 18th place in the Premier League table.