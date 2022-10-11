The release clause in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City contract is not applicable for clubs in the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

Haaland has been in scintillating form since joining Manchester City in the summer for a fee of €60m.

The Norwegian has already scored 20 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions and is being backed to break various goalscoring records this season.

But the spectre of him leaving Manchester City has also risen with suggestions that a release clause will come into effect in his contract from the summer of 2024 onwards.

It has been claimed that his contract indeed contains a release clause worth €200m and will come into effect in 2024.

But no Premier League side can take advantage of it as it is not applicable for any clubs in England to stop him from moving to one of Manchester City’s rivals.

The Premier League champions are relaxed about the situation and believe the Norwegian is more than happy at the Etihad.

The amount mentioned in the release clause will come down in value as he nears the end of his five-year contract.

Haaland’s father recently indicated that he does not see the forward staying at Manchester City for the long term.

Real Madrid are interested and are expected to try and get Haaland at the end of next season.