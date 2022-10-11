Simon Jordan has insisted that the time has come to judge Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard through his managerial record rather than what he did during his legendary playing career.

Gerrard’s Aston Villa side find themselves just outside the relegation zone after only managing a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The former midfielder has won just 13 of his 37 league games as Villa boss and he has come under scrutiny due to the amount of backing he has received from the club in the transfer market.

Jordan admitted that he does not feel Gerrard is the manager Aston Villa need to take the next step as a club.

He conceded that the former England man did change his mind about him during his early months at Aston Villa but stressed that he is no longer sure that he is the right fit for the Midlands club.

The former Palace owner also stressed the importance of keeping his legendary playing career out of the conversation and Gerrard needs to be judged for the work he has carried out at Villa Park as a manager.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think he is [the man] for the task Aston Villa may have in hand, which is surely not outside the bottom three by a hair.

“When he came over here, I thought he was a bit of a one-trick pony at Scotland.

“He got a very good coaching staff and I think they propped him up a little bit.

“When I saw him over here, I saw his engagement with the media, I saw the stature of the man and thought, actually I can see the juice, I can see what he can be as a manager.

“It is now beginning to diminish and actually I am not sure.

“We are going to have to lose the Stevie G stuff, we are going to have to lose the Steven Gerrard the elite player.

“We are going to have to look at Steven Gerrard in isolation as a manager.

“Forget what he did and forget how many times he dragged Liverpool from the precipice to the front of the queue and give them the opportunity to win Champions Leagues and FA Cups and look at Steven Gerrard the manager.

“37 games, 13 wins with a team who look clunky and dysfunctional and don’t seem to have the belief and the tactical nous to find its way through challenges that they are currently undertaking.”

Aston Villa next have another daunting game in their sight as Chelsea will be visiting the Midlands on Sunday.