Leeds United Under-21s coach Michael Skubala has expressed his delight at seeing Wilfried Gnonto score his first goal in Whites colours since joining the club.

The 18-year-old forward joined Leeds in the last hours of transfer deadline day after the club failed to land a forward all summer.

He is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds despite being on the bench in the last two league games and Jesse Marsch has admitted that he has been left surprised by how quickly he has adapted in England.

Gnonto scored his first goal since joining the club when he netted the winner in Leeds Under-21s beating their Sunderland counterparts in a Premier League 2 game on Monday night.

Skubala is happy for the young forward scoring as he believes it will do wonders for his confidence.

The Leeds Under-21s boss was particularly pleased with the way he handled the physicality of the game and came through the 90 minutes.

Skubala said on LUTV: “It was great for his confidence to get off the mark and get him through the 90 minutes.

“Physically, it was a good test for him today as he had to work hard.

“But I thought he was a threat going forward again and he got his goal so he is pleased as punch.”

Gnonto will hope to make his Leeds senior debut soon after getting the goal for the Under-21s.