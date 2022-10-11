Union Saint-Gilloise star Dante Vanzeir has praised team-mate Simon Adingra, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, for the extraordinary things he can do on the field as well as the pace he possess.

Adingra signed on for Brighton in the summer and immediately went on loan to the Seagulls’ sister club Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The 20-year-old has performed impressively for the Belgian side so far and was involved in both goals as they beat Cercle Brugge over the weekend.

For one of the goals he set up Vanzeir, who has complemented the Brighton loanee for the magical things he can do on the pitch as well as his speed.

Vanzeir reflected that to play with Adingra, one has to be quick as well as try to read the tricky things the youngster will do next.

Speaking to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad post-match, Vanzeir said about Adingra: “On the pitch he can do magical things, his acceleration is massive.

“For my goal, I saw him going outside, so I made my run to the near post and that’s where the ball came.

“That’s how I was able to score.

“Luckily I am also quick, because I always have to try to read what Adingra is going to pull out of his hat next.”

So far the Brighton youngster has made ten appearances for the Belgian side in the league and has scored four goals in addition to providing three assists.