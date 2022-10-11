Stuart Pearce has insisted that it is too early to pass judgement on Steven Gerrard’s time as manager of Aston Villa and revealed he has heard he continues to have backing from the club.

Aston Villa are 16th in the Premier League table and have just won two of their opening seven league games this season.

They only managed a draw against a struggling Nottingham Forest side on Monday night and are just a few points above the teams in the relegation zone at the moment.

Gerrard’s future at Aston Villa has been under the scanner due to Villa’s poor form since the end of last season, but Pearce feels that the former midfielder retains the faith of the club hierarchy.

He stressed that the Villa boss still needs more time to develop and grow as a manager and it is too soon to say anything definitive about his future at the Midlands club.

However, Pearce did concede that Aston Villa are facing an important period of fixtures just ahead of the World Cup break.

He said on talkSPORT: “I still feel as though he has got a lot of trust from the ownership, is what I hear.

“I think he needs time to develop as a manager, I really do.

“I certainly wouldn’t pull the rug under him at this moment in time, there is a long way to go.

“Looking at the next few games – Chelsea at home could be a very difficult one but after that they have got Fulham and Brentford at home and then Newcastle away.

“Really important period for a lot of these teams leading into the World Cup, I think.

“It is too early and one victory in Villa’s tally and all of a sudden they could be eighth.”

Aston Villa have shown little indication that they are prepared to part ways with Gerrard any time soon.