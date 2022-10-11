Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has insisted that there is no sense in the Robins beating themselves up and instead they should focus on building confidence.

After a good run of form in August and early September, when they conceded just two points in a six game run, Bristol City have hit a downward trajectory.

Their next six games have seen them pick up just one point and it has ensured that they are now just four points above the relegation zone.

Pearson though does see the benefit of being overly critical and thinks that what Bristol City need to be concentrated on is giving the players confidence.

The Bristol City boss’ belief stems from his view that the Robins have a talented squad and he thinks the players can turn their form around against Preston North End in midweek.

Speaking to Bristol City’s official site, Pearson said: “We have good players, we have good personalities in the place, it’s not about being overly critical.

“What we have to do as a group of staff is to try to give the players both the opportunity, but also give them confidence to go out there and perform.

“That’s certainly my job.

“I’m very hopeful that we can turn it around on Wednesday against Preston because ultimately we have a decent group of people here and talent within the squad too.”

Preston themselves are coming into the game having won their last two games, and losing only twice all season, and Bristol City will have to navigate their way through a defence that have only conceded six goals in this campaign.