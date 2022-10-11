Leeds United Under-21s manager Michael Skubala has praised Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood for putting in a good shift during the Premier League 2 Division Two clash against Sunderland Under-21s on Monday.

Skubala’s side visited the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland Under-21s on Monday and came out triumphant with a 1-0 scoreline, owing to a 53rd minute strike by Wilfried Gnonto.

Greenwood made his second appearance for the Leeds’ Under-21 side in Premier League 2 Division Two this season, partnering with Gyabi in midfield.

The Leeds Under-21s boss admitted that in the first-half, Sunderland stretched both players out of position quite a few times, which made him worried.

Skubala praised both young players for their outstanding efforts throughout the entire 90 minutes and emphasised that Gyabi and Greenwood dominated midfield in the second half.

“Darko, Sam the shift they put in physically, they had a tough game as sixes because the game at times was open, but I think they’ve got through really, really well”, Skubala was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I thought Sam controlled the second half, Sam and Darko.

“Like I said, at half-time, we were worried the sixes were getting pulled a bit too far and then second half positionally we were on top of it.”

Greenwood has made three senior appearances for Jesse Marsch’s side this season and Gyabi is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds.