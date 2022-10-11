Michael Carrick or no other manager is yet in pole position to take the managerial post at Middlesbrough, according to Teesside Live.

Leo Percovich has taken temporary charge of the Middlesbrough squad for two games after the sacking of Chris Wilder.

The interim manager is set to guide Middlesbrough for the third game running as Boro take on Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

There were suggestions though that Carrick was the leader in the race for the managerial role at Middlesbrough, and the two parties had held advanced talks.

However, there is currently no frontrunner for the managerial position and speculation about Carrick leading the race is premature.

Instead, Carrick is among a number of names considered and interviewed by Middlesbrough, but the club have not yet started the process of eliminating candidates and committing to a favoured one.

Middlesbrough are also interviewing the backroom staff the coaches would bring with them, with the number of interviews since Wilder’s sacking now reaching nearly half a century.

Due to Middlesbrough’s insistence on getting the next appointment right, there has been a delay so far to appoint a boss, but the club are hoping to make progress and make a final decision by the weekend or next week.