Fixture: Rangers vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have named their team and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to Ibrox in the Champions League this evening for a must-win clash.

The Scottish giants have picked up no points from their three Champions League group games so far and lost 2-0 at Anfield last week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has not given up hope of steering Rangers into third place in the group to secure Europa League football and will want a shock victory over Liverpool tonight.

Rangers crushed St Mirren 4-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend and Van Bronckhorst will hope his men bring their shooting boots this evening.

Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers tonight, while at the back Van Bronckhorst selects James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Scott Arfield, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

If Van Bronckhorst wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Alfredo Morelos and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Liverpool

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Arfield, Sakala, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman