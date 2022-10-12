Former top flight hitman Frank McAvennie believes that Everton loan star Dele Alli has regained his love for the game in Turkey and is enjoying his football far away from all the media attention.

The 26-year-old is currently out on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, where he has so far featured in four games, missing two with injury.

The England international has also opened his goalscoring tally for Valerien Ismael’s side in Turkey as he looks to get his career back on track.

McAvennie, who has seen Alli closely, feels that the midfielder is enjoying both his life and football.

“In Turkey, he enjoys both life and football. This is a significant plus. He also regained his love for the game”, McAvennie was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

McAvennie feels that Alli possesses immense talent, despite failing to show it last term at Everton.

“He’s a great talent, but Everton couldn’t bring that talent out.”

The lack of media attention in Turkey has also been a determining factor in rediscovering Alli’s talents, feels the 62-year-old.

“Dele is also far from the media that constantly follows him.

“I think he must be enjoying football.”

Besiktas have the option of making Alli’s move permanent either in January or next summer.