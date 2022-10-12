Steven Thompson believes Rangers’ discipline went in their 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool and feels there will be a fall-out from the result.

Rangers scored first in the Champions League fixture at Ibrox, but were soon pegged back by Liverpool and it was 1-1 as the sides went in at the break.

Liverpool eased up the gears in the second half however with Roberto Firmino scoring his second to pull the Reds ahead, while then Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott scored either side of a sublime Mohamed Salah hat-trick.

Salah grabbed his hat-trick in the space of six minutes as Rangers were taken apart and former Ger Thompson thinks they lost their discipline and shape.

He feels there will be a fall-out for Rangers from such a heavy loss at Ibrox.

“I watched some serious quality there, but also the professional pride of Rangers”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“For me, to concede seven goals, there’s a big question mark there.

“Their discipline went, they lost their shape. You should never concede that many goals, especially at home.

“There will be a fall-out from this.

“To go from what we saw in the first half, to what we saw in the second half isn’t good enough”, he added.

Rangers also suffered an injury blow during the game as Connor Goldson was forced off in the first half.