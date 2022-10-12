Fixture: Rangers vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have selected their side and substitutes to lock horns with Rangers in the Champions League this evening.

The Premier League giants beat Rangers at Anfield in the previous group stage clash between the two teams and will want to do the double tonight at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp is coming under pressure at Liverpool with the Reds’ results lacklustre this season, while they lost away at Arsenal at the weekend.

Klopp is wrestling with several injury issues and the absent list grew further at the weekend with Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip injured.

Tonight Alisson slots into goal, while in defence Klopp picks Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas as full-backs, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the centre.

In midfield, Liverpool go with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, while Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino support Darwin Nunez.

Klopp can look to his bench if changes are needed, where his options include Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool Team vs Rangers

Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian Thiago, Milner, Salah, Jota, Robertson, Bajcetic, Phillips