Rangers were taken apart in the second half of the Champions League fixture at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, after going in at the break level at 1-1.
Mohamed Salah, on off the bench, scored a six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool sliced through the Rangers’ defence at will.
The game ended without a single Rangers player having been booked; Liverpool saw defender Joe Gomez cautioned.
McManus thinks that not a single Rangers player being carded says a lot about the fight that was being shown by the Gers during the match.
“Rangers getting a doing”, McManus wrote on Twitter.
“Absolute runaround and not one player sticks a tackle in or took a card. Says it all.”
Rangers are bottom of their Champions League group without a single point and have only scored once in their four games, conceding 16 times in the process.
They next head to Italy to face Napoli.