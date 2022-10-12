 

Rangers were taken apart in the second half of the Champions League fixture at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, after going in at the break level at 1-1.

 

Mohamed Salah, on off the bench, scored a six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool sliced through the Rangers’ defence at will.

 

 

The game ended without a single Rangers player having been booked; Liverpool saw defender Joe Gomez cautioned.

 

McManus thinks that not a single Rangers player being carded says a lot about the fight that was being shown by the Gers during the match.

 

 

“Rangers getting a doing”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

 

“Absolute runaround and not one player sticks a tackle in or took a card. Says it all.”

 

 

Rangers are bottom of their Champions League group without a single point and have only scored once in their four games, conceding 16 times in the process.

 

They next head to Italy to face Napoli.

 

 