Former top flight striker Tam McManus has pointed to the fact that not one single Rangers player picked up a card during their 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

Rangers were taken apart in the second half of the Champions League fixture at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, after going in at the break level at 1-1.

Mohamed Salah, on off the bench, scored a six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool sliced through the Rangers’ defence at will.

The game ended without a single Rangers player having been booked; Liverpool saw defender Joe Gomez cautioned.

McManus thinks that not a single Rangers player being carded says a lot about the fight that was being shown by the Gers during the match.

“Rangers getting a doing”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Absolute runaround and not one player sticks a tackle in or took a card. Says it all.”

Rangers are bottom of their Champions League group without a single point and have only scored once in their four games, conceding 16 times in the process.

They next head to Italy to face Napoli.