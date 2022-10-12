Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio has expressed his happiness and gratitude at receiving gifts from Whites fans.

Becchio played for Leeds between the summer of 2008 until January of 2013, when he moved to Norwich City, and became a popular figure at Elland Road.

The 38-year-old forward has continued to follow the Whites and remains a favourite amongst the fans on the back of his goals.

How happy it makes me to receive gifts from Leeds fans 💙💛 Many thanks… Me pone muy contento de recibir este regalo de los hinchas del Leeds. Muchas gracias @LUFC pic.twitter.com/JkulfcDwGH — Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) October 12, 2022

Becchio made 221 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, scoring 86 goals and laying on 20 assists.

The Argentine striker took to social media to thank the Leeds fans for the gifts he has received, being pictured with a pair of Adidas shoes with his name and the Whites’ emblem on them.

Becchio was part of the Leeds squad that earned promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2009/10 season, ending a three-year sojourn in the third tier of English football.

The Argentine was the Whites’ top scorer in their first season back in the Championship with 19 goals as they finished in seventh place and missed out on one of the playoff places by three points.

Leeds made it back to the Premier League with another more famous Argentine in Marcelo Bielsa, huffing and puffing to stay in the top flight under current boss Jesse Marsch at the end of the last season.