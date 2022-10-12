Tottenham Hotspur are not worried about Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane and believe that he is open to extending his contract at the right time, according to CBS Sports.

Kane has remained the talismanic figure up front for Spurs this season, but there are concerns over his long-term future at the club.

Bayern Munich have identified him as their top target for next summer and have already been in contact with the England captain’s camp.

The forward will enter the final year of his contract at Spurs at the end of the season and the German champions are prepared to make an offer for him.

But it has been claimed that Tottenham are not too concerned about the link with the Bavarians yet.

Kane is happier under Antonio Conte and feels Spurs have a better chance of competing for trophies under the Italian.

Tottenham are calm about his contract situation and believe he is open to extending his stay at the club.

Spurs feel timing will be key when it comes to approaching the forward over offering him a new deal.

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation and are prepared to pounce if Kane does not sign fresh terms with Tottenham.