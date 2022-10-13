Everton manager Frank Lampard is of the belief that since coming to Goodison Park, he has seen improvement in his capabilities as a manager.

Lampard took over at Everton last season when the Toffees were in the middle of a relegation battle, but in the end he guided the team to Premier League safety.

This season, Everton started off with six games without a win but since then they have won two and find themselves 12th in the table.

Lampard revealed that he has learned a lot from the challenges he has faced at Everton and thinks wanting to improve is one of the best traits a manager can have.

The Everton boss certainly feels he has seen improvement in himself as a manager since coming to Goodison Park, and he feels the development is independent of results.

“I’ve learned a lot”, Lampard said in a press conference.

“It’s been a pleasure to be here.

“A challenge on many levels in terms of the club, the situation I came into, the feeling and in terms of getting results and how we got them to stay in the league and then in terms of trying to build a team.

“They’ve all been really good challenges for me.

“I think with every year you try and improve.

“I think it’s one of the biggest strengths of a coach you to want to learn about themselves and their team every day.

“On that level I feel like I am improving.

“From the outside you’ll always look at results and that’s something I can’t completely control, but I work as well as I can with the players.”

Lampard will be hoping that as a sign of improvement, Everton do not get mired in relegation trouble again and are able to focus on goals other than survival this term.