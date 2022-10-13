Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has insisted that Hibs simply cannot afford to miss their chances when they take on Celtic at the weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian’s four game winning streak was ended earlier in the week by a defeat to Dundee United, when they lost 1-0.

The Edinburgh outfit did have chances to score however, also seeing a goal ruled out, and now take on Celtic, who themselves are coming off a defeat earlier in the week.

McManus thinks that Mykola Kukharevych was unlucky to have his goal ruled out against Dundee United, but did admonish the striker for a chance he missed in the second half.

That is the sort of opportunity McManus thinks Hibernian cannot let go of against Celtic this weekend but he also believes the Hoops themselves have got a problem with their own finishing.

“The big Ukrainian’s barely been in the door at Easter Road two minutes and had a goal harshly chopped off against United”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“But he also had a big moment in the second half when he was straight through on Trevor Carson.

“He blinked and the chance was gone.

“Johnson will be stressing to his team that they cannot afford to let chances like that go by if they really want to finish at the top end, especially when they head through to Celtic Park this weekend.

“Just look at Ange Postecoglou’s team in Europe.

“Had they taken all the numerous chances they’ve created so far, they’d be on course for the Champions League knock-outs.

“Instead they’re praying they can clutch a Europa League lifeline.”

Celtic’s Champions League hopes are near about over after the defeat to RB Leipzig this week, but they will be looking to keep top spot in the league table when they take on Hibs this weekend.