Former Rangers star Neil McCann believes that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is not the one to blame for the way the Gers folded against Liverpool on Wednesday and the Dutch manager will only be judged in terms of the result against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Scottish giants conceded as many as six goals in 36 minutes in the second half at Ibrox to eventually lose to Liverpool 7-1 and thus crash out of the Champions League.

Van Bronckhorst’s side have now conceded 16 goals in four matches though McCann feels that the manager is not the one to blame for the folding.

With real quality lacking on the substitutes bench on Wednesday night, McCann feels that the Dutch manager did not have much to go with.

He insists the real challenge is domestic and Van Bronckhorst will be judged on games like the meeting with Motherwell on Sunday.

“Giovanni is not to blame for this team totally folding”, McCann told BBC Scotland.

“I look at the substitutes – [Ridvan] Yilmaz who has played zero football.

“[Ben] Davies who did come on, [James] Sands, [Malik] Tillman, who was an absolute passenger at Anfield and doesn’t feature at the weekend.

“This will sting the whole club.

“But he will be judged on Sunday against Motherwell.”

Rangers are going neck and neck with rivals Celtic in the league, with just two points separating the two sides at the moment.