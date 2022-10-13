Former Belgium boss Rene Vandereycken has reflected on Simon Mignolet’s time at Liverpool, expressing his bewilderment at seeing Jurgen Klopp pick Loris Karius over his countryman.

It was an impressive night on Wednesday for the former Liverpool goalkeeper yet again as he helped his side to their fourth successive clean sheet in four Champions League group stage matches.

Wednesday’s goalless draw against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid has put the Belgian outfit in a good position to go through to the last 16 as the group winners.

Vandereycken, who has watched Mignolet’s performances at Club Brugge, admits he has no idea how Klopp picked Karius over Mignolet and thinks the Belgian’s recent performances show it was a bad call.

“I already found it incomprehensible at the time that Jurgen Klopp chose Karius over Mignolet at Liverpool”, Vandereycken told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“His performances in recent years and certainly now in the Champions League only confirm that [Klopp’s decision was wrong].

“Mignolet is having a brilliant Champions League campaign and his presence is a great asset for Club Brugge.

“Thanks to him, they can get through difficult moments.

“That’s not luck, that’s quality.”

Mignolet’s four Champions League clean sheets have been complemented with another four in the Belgian top flight.

Club Brugge could potentially meet Liverpool in the Champions League in the latter stages.