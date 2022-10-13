Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has stated that after Ismaila Coulibaly has recovered from his injury, he will consider his options and decide on the player’s future.

The 21-year-old was acquired by the Blades in the summer of 2020 from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg and he was immediately sent out on a two-year loan to Sheffield United’s sister club, Beerschot.

Coulibaly was hoping to make his Blades debut in the Championship this season after impressing Heckingbottom throughout pre-season, but the central midfielder sustained a cartilage injury and is presently recovering.

The Sheffield United manager revealed that he will take stock of the squad after the 21-year-old has returned from his injury and make his decision on the player’s future.

Heckingbottom pointed out that his squad might require a few extra bodies as players recover from injuries, but he emphasised that if he feels the squad is sufficiently stocked, he might allow the midfielder to go out on a loan in January.

“We’ll see how he comes back and the state of play that we’re at”, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live.

“That will be a conversation for me and him, we may need him.

“We may want him in and use him in terms of getting his fitness up here with games here because we may need the body.

“If we think we are covered enough then the quickest way to get him back to the levels we want may be to look at other game time.”

Last season, Coulibaly made 20 appearances for Belgian outfit Beerschot and assisted two goals but was unable to prevent the team from getting relegated to the second division.