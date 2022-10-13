Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he is impressed by the technical skills of Black Cats’ new boy Edouard Michut that were on display against Leeds United Under-21s.

Michut, who has made eight senior appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, penned a season-long loan deal with the Wearsiders with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

On Monday, the 19-year-old featured for the second time for the Sunderland Under-21s at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League 2 Division Two, where his side lost 1-0 to Leeds United Under-21s.

Despite the defeat, Michut’s performance against Leeds Under-21 delighted his Sunderland manager, and Mowbray admitted that he was impressed by the 21-year-old’s technical abilities.

The Sunderland boss is of the view that the Frenchman had a great game against the young Whites and praised the youngster for his work ethic on the pitch.

Mowbray stressed that Michut is a very competitive player and believes that the midfielder is not far from being a first-team player at the Stadium of Light.

“If you saw the Under-21s game against Leeds, you’ll have seen how good Michut was in that game”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by The Northern Echo.

“He’s a lovely technical player passing the ball through the lines, but he’s also competitive, he did 13kms in that game, which is a huge figure.

“He’s showing me he’s not far away from being a first-team footballer.”

Michut made his Sunderland debut against Blackpool, coming off the bench on 4th October, but has yet to start a game for the Black Cats.