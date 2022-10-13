Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin has revealed that Blues boss Kieran McKenna has new ideas and stressed that everyone in the squad has bought into them.

McKenna served as an assistant at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick before taking charge of Ipswich last season in December and leading the Tractor Boys to an eleventh place finish.

This season, Ipswich are in second place in the League One table and are widely considered to be serious promotion contenders.

Chaplin, who has featured in all 13 league games this season for McKenna’s side, believes that the 36-year-old tactician has new ideas and methods which everyone in the squad has bought into.

The Ipswich striker stressed that training under McKenna is brilliant and believes that the team are making significant progress under the Blues boss.

“The manager is the youngest in the EFL, he’s got a lot of new ideas and we’re just enjoying every moment of it at the moment”, Chaplin told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It’s such fun to play in games on a Saturday or Tuesday, but the training is also brilliant.

“There’s lots of new ideas that not everyone is used to, and not everyone’s seen before, but everyone’s taken to it very well and we’re making progress.”

McKenna’s side will entertain Lincoln City on Saturday and they will be eager to continue their unbeaten home record against the Imps.