Ipswich Town head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin is of the view that the Blues boss Kieran McKenna is an excellent manager and hailed him as a breath of fresh air at the club.

Before taking over as the manager of Ipswich last season in December and leading the Tractor Boys to an eleventh-place finish, McKenna worked as an assistant at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick.

This season, McKenna’s side started the league with a nine-match unbeaten streak before falling to league leaders Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in September, but Ipswich swiftly returned to winning ways with three straight victories.

Ipswich Town’s goalkeeping coach Gilmartin hailed the Blues boss as a brilliant manager and revealed that McKenna is respected by everyone at the club because of his attention to detail.

Gilmartin is of the opinion that McKenna is the ideal person to work with for anyone who wants to improve and see the Ipswich boss as a breath of fresh air.

“You can see he is a top coach and why he’s so highly respected on the training pitch, because his level of detail is fantastic to be around”, he was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It’s great to be part of a team of coaches where you are learning every day.

“He’s a breath of fresh air for everyone.

“If you are a learner and someone who wants to grow then he’s the perfect person to work with, because he wants to grow himself.

“The level of application and detail he wants is perfect for someone like me.”

McKenna’s side are currently in second place in the league table and one point behind the league leaders Plymouth Argyle.