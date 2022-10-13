Manchester United have taken to intensely scouting Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos after not signing him this summer.

The Red Devils were interested in bringing in the Benfica goalkeeper as backup to David de Gea in the summer, but it was Martin Dubravka who came to Old Trafford instead, joining from Newcastle United on loan.

Vlachodimos’ contract with the Portuguese giants ends in the summer of 2024 and he could be available for a lower fee next year as compared to the last window.

Manchester United are said to be still interested in the goalkeeper and could look to make a move for him next summer.

As such, Manchester United are continuing to monitor the goalkeeper with intent, according to Greek daily Sportime.

After staying on at Benfica, Vlachodimos has begun the season in fine form, keeping six clean sheets in nine appearances in the Portuguese top flight.

The Greek star also only let in one goal each in Benfica’s recent two games against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if the goalkeeper is pursued as intently in the summer by Manchester United as he is being scouted now.