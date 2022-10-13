Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a possibility to make the bench against Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

After coming to Newcastle in the summer, Isak started his Magpies career on a good note as he scored twice in his first three games.

However, over the international break last month, he got injured and had to withdraw from the Sweden squad for their Nations League matches.

Isak has not yet made a comeback and missed the games against Fulham and Brentford, but there is now reason for hope.

There is a chance Isak will be on the bench for the game this weekend against Manchester United and he could make his comeback then.

The Newcastle fans will be hoping that Isak does indeed recover enough to make the bench this weekend.

Manchester United are only one point above Newcastle in the Premier League table and the Magpies will be looking to overtake them by winning the weekend game.

Eddie Howe could have the option of bringing in Isak from the bench this weekend if the striker’s recovery goes well enough.