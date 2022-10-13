Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is not confident that the Gers can redeem themselves against Ajax at Ibrox after their display against Liverpool.

The Gers have now lost all four of their Champions League group games this season, losing to Liverpool 7-1 after conceding six second half goals.

Rangers can now only qualify for the Europa League and take on Ajax next month, who could be their rivals for the spot as they have only have three more points than the Gers.

Ferguson however is not sure Rangers can pull off a result when they take on Ajax, especially after the second half performance against Liverpool.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson said after being asked if Rangers can win against Ajax: “After what I’ve seen in the second 45, I am not too sure.

“I said this before the game, I was confident they could have got a point at least tonight.

“For the first 45 I didn’t think there was much wrong, but there was a total collapse after the second goal went in.”

The Rangers legend thinks the Gers should have switched to damage limitation mode when Liverpool went up a couple of goals and faults the team for not doing that.

“At that stage [after going a couple of goals down] it’s difficult for Rangers, but then again there’s some times in football you have just got to shut shop and don’t let any more goals in and maybe you can get another goal back with a set piece or whatever”, Ferguson added.

“But don’t concede any more goals, but it was seven and could have been even more than that.”

The 7-1 loss to Liverpool is Rangers’ equal worst result on the continental stage, and they will be looking to bounce back first against Napoli later in the month and then Ajax at Ibrox next month to salvage a so-far miserable European campaign.