Sunderland Under-21s head coach Graeme Murty has revealed that Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray gave him the freedom to set up his team how he liked before his first game in charge.

Murty has recently taken charge of the Under-21s and in his first game faced off against Leeds United in the Premier League 2 Division Two.

The former Rangers coach had first-team stars such as Amad Diallo and Leon Dajaku at his disposal for his first match, but Sunderland ended up losing to Leeds.

Mowbray had a conversation with Murty before the game and told him to manage his development side in his own way, without giving thought as how to how the manager would think.

Murty also revealed that while there was a plan to give the senior players minutes, Mowbray gave him the freedom to make substitutions as he saw fit.

“He’s wanted to leave me to find my feet and it was really interesting today when he said ‘Don’t worry about my thoughts, go and manage the game as you would normally manage the game”, Murty was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“There are the minutes for the players if you can, but if you want to make changes tactically, go and make them.

“Go and be free and manage as you will, this is what I like.’ ”

The Sunderland Under-21s have lost three of their last four matches and Murty will be looking to get his spell started in a proper way by halting that streak and putting more points next to their name.