Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts is of the belief that Harry Kane can become Spurs’ top goalscorer of all time before the World Cup.

With his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek in the Champions League, Kane is now just nine short of Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals for Tottenham, the most of any player for the club.

There are exactly nine games to go before the World Cup starts in November, and Kane could catch up to and even break Greaves’ record before the competition in Qatar begins.

Roberts certainly thinks Kane can break the record before the World Cup begins and then he thinks certain other records should also be within the striker’s reach.

The Tottenham legend is of the opinion that after he becomes Tottenham’s top goalscorer, Kane will break similar records for England at the World Cup and for Spurs in the Premier League overall.

Taking to Twitter, Roberts wrote: “9 goals until the incredible Harry Kane becomes Spurs’ record ever goalscorer.

“I don’t often like to tell you I told you so but I did!

“Will he do it before the World Cup? I think he can!

“Then he will break England scoring record at World Cup then on to Prem scoring record!

“Legend!”

Kane is only two short of Wayne Rooney’s record 53 strikes for England, but has a higher mountain to climb in terms of the Premier League, as Alan Shearer is ahead of him by 69 goals.