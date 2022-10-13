Millwall manager Gary Rowett is not among the candidates to take over the managerial mantle at West Bromwich Albion, according to BBC Sport.

West Brom sacked Steve Bruce after a dismal spell that has seen them placed in the relegation zone of the Championship.

The search is on for the next manager of West Brom and one of the names being linked to the job is Rowett.

Rowett has extensive experience in the Championship and last season guided his Millwall squad to a ninth-place finish, six points off the playoffs.

The Millwall boss is not however in line to take over the reins at West Brom and the search for the Baggies goes on.

West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay is the one leading the search and Rowett is not thought of as a suitable candidate as he does not fit the club’s template.

Rowett himself insisted recently that his focus is squarely on Millwall and he does not have time to listen to speculation regarding the West Brom job.

Richard Beale remains in interim charge for the weekend game against Reading, where West Brom will try to win a second game in the Championship this season.