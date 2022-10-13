Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has bemoaned that his side failed to conserve energy in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening.

Spurs were leading by 3-1 going into the final stages of the game and had made all five of their substitutions when Eintracht Frankfurt scored to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

A frantic finale saw first Tottenham miss a penalty and then Lloris had to produce a save to ensure Spurs collected all three points.

Lloris explained that by controlling the game, Tottenham could have saved a lot of energy, but finishing the match in the way they did meant that they did not.

The goalkeeper also looked ahead to the match against Sporting Lisbon later in the month when he thinks the fans at Tottenham’s home stadium and the players have to create a special atmosphere.

Speaking to the Press Association, Lloris said: “When we have the possibility to control games, you can save a lot of energy.

“But in the way we finished, I don’t think we saved energy.

“In two weeks’ time, there will be another final against Sporting and we have to create a special atmosphere — the players but also the fans — to make sure we get the win we need to ensure qualification.”

Tottenham now face nine games in less than a month before the World Cup and the Spurs fans will be hoping a hectic schedule does not see the energy zapped from the players.