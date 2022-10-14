Leeds United manager Jesse Marsh is of the view that Whites’ frontman Patrick Bamford could be the solution to the Yorkshire outfit’s bad run of form.

Last season, the forward missed a large chunk of action due to injury, and this season, during Leeds’ second opening fixture against Southampton, Bamford limped off, missing the following two games.

After the Southampton game, Bamford made his first start in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last Sunday and was taken off in the 62nd minute.

Marsch revealed that the Leeds frontman has looked well throughout the training sessions and that he is getting closer to being fully fit.

The Leeds manager emphasised that Bamford is an important member of the Whites squad and believes that his return could be the catalyst for the Yorkshire club’s turnaround.

“I think he’s getting closer and closer to being 100 per cent which he knows he hasn’t been in quite some time”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“He’s looked quite good in training this week.

“He’s part of the solution for us.

“It’s getting him physically better, fitter and sharper around the goal.

“I think he’s a very important guy.

“We need to keep him sharp and fit.”

Bamford has featured six times for Leeds this season, making three starts but yet to find the back of the net.