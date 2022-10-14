Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard insists that the pressure of delivering results is high at Villa Park though he is loving it and wants to prove his critics wrong.

Following an indifferent start to the league campaign, the Villans have managed to halt the slump and are currently on a four-game unbeaten run.

In spite of that, Aston Villa find themselves 16th in the table, three points ahead of relegation battlers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gerrard admits that it is only natural for the club and the owners to have big expectations, which he accepts comes with the territory.

The former Liverpool boss insists that, in spite of the pressure he has been under, he is loving every bit of it and wants to prove his critics wrong.

“I came here with big expectations for myself and a lot of belief”, Gerrard said at a press conference.

“There should be expectations on me and this group. I’m only fine with that if it is realistic.

“We continue to try to be the best we can be and move up the league.

“Expectations and pressure are all part of the job.

“We have got owners and a board that are extremely ambitious, that’s the pressure I’ve got, and I love it.

“We’re competing in the most brutal and tough league out there.

“I can’t demand time or keep asking for it, I have got to deliver.

“The quicker I can do it, the better.”

Following the visit of Chelsea this weekend, Aston Villa have two games they may see as winnable in the shape of Fulham away and Brentford at home.