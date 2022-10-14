Bayer Leverkusen’s managing director of sport Simon Rolfes is certain that Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the entire season with the Bundesliga club.

Hudson-Odoi joined Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea towards the end of the summer transfer window and has already made nine appearances for the club in all competitions.

Leverkusen are happy with the winger’s performances so far but the threat of Chelsea recalling him in January is still hanging due to a clause in the agreement between the two clubs.

It is unclear whether Chelsea are considering taking him back to work under new manager Graham Potter, but Rolfes is certain that the player wants to spend the season at Leverkusen.

He also insisted that Leverkusen also do not have any plans to cut short Hudson-Odoi’s stint prematurely.

Rolfes was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sky Deutschland: “It’s his clear ambition to be here for the whole season.

“I am also convinced that it will happen.”

The 21-year-old winger will have a year left on his contract with Chelsea next summer when he is scheduled to return to the club.