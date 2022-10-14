Manchester City loan star Tommy Doyle is clear that he is fully committed to learning and growing with Sheffield United and acknowledged his desire to play for the Sky Blues in the future.

Doyle came through the academy ranks at Manchester City and made his debut for the club in an EFL Cup win over Southampton in 2019.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 19 league appearances while on loan at Cardiff City during the second part of last season, scoring two goals and laying on three assists.

This season, Doyle signed a season-long loan deal with Sheffield United and has established himself as a regular in Paul Heckingbottom’s side, appearing ten times for the Blades so far in the campaign.

Doyle is of the view that his decision to join the Blades this season was a significant step in his career and that he is completely focused on growing and progressing with the club .

The 20-year-old admitted that, as a boyhood supporter of Manchester City, his dream is to play for the Sky Blues in the future, but stressed that as long as he is with the Blades he is completely committed to the club.

“I have made it clear that while I am here I am a Sheffield United player and focussed here”, Doyle was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I am wanting to learn and improve here.

“They do their checks on you and make sure you are ok, but they know the person that I am and what I am all about and they leave me to it to sort myself out, basically.

“I am a City boy and for me there is nothing better than being able to play for Man City but as I said before I am really happy to be here and it’s a massive step in my career and something I am really enjoying every time I play.”

Doyle, who has made a total of seven outings for Manchester City, will be hoping to impress Pep Guardiola before he returns to the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.