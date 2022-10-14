Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stated that the Magpies will play against Manchester United on Sunday without fear and stressed that his side will strive for a positive result at Old Trafford.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four league matches and are sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table with one defeat in nine games.

Next, Howe will take his Newcastle side to lock horns with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, who are sitting one place above Newcastle in the league table with a game in hand.

Howe is of the view that Manchester United are a side in the process of developing their style and philosophy under their Dutch manager.

The Newcastle manager believes the Magpies have shown a high level of performance so far this season and stressed that his side will go to Old Trafford and play fearless football for a positive result.

“We’re going to try and attack it and get a positive result”, Howe said at a press conference.

“They have outstanding individuals and a great manager.

“They’re developing their style of play and philosophy.

“We have to go in with no fear and believe we can win.

“The performance levels have been very high.”

The last time Newcastle beat Manchester United at Old Trafford was in December 2013, when Yohan Cabaye scored the only goal in the Magpies’ 1-0 triumph.