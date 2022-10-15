Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side in north London this afternoon.

Lampard saw his side slip to defeat against Manchester United last weekend, something which ended a two-game winning run, and he will know his men start as underdogs at Tottenham today.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 5-0 win for Tottenham.

Lampard still has a number of injury absentees, with Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend out of action. Anthony Gordon is suspended.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while at the back Lampard picks Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Lampard deploy Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye, while Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray support Neal Maupay.

If the Everton boss needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including James Garner and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, McNeil, Gray, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner, Welch