Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted that there is no chance Richarlison can feature in Spurs’ next game, against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Richarlison started in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over his former club Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian completed 52 minutes of the encounter before coming off to be replaced by Yves Bissouma, and Conte is clear that he will not be able to play against Manchester United.

The Italian tactician revealed that Richarlison has an issue with his calf and as such will miss the trip to Old Trafford, something he is disappointed about.

“For sure he’s out against Manchester United”, Conte told his post match press conference.

“He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for that game. I think he needs a bit of time to recover.

“It’s a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong and he improves our intensity.”

Conte also commented on Dejan Kulusevski, who missed the game against Everton through injury, and is hoping he is back soon.

“The problem with Kulusevski needs time to recover.

“Fingers crossed for the next games because we have to play many games in a short period.”

The win over Everton has moved Tottenham on to 23 points from ten league games, putting them third in the league standings.