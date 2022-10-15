Leeds United legend John Giles has admitted that he remains to be convinced about Whites boss Jesse Marsch, despite rating a number of players that the American has brought in.

The former RB Leipzig coach took over a relegation-threatened Leeds team from Marcelo Bielsa in February and they narrowly escaped the drop on the last day of the season.

Marsch and Leeds director of football Victor Orta brought in a host of new players in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad to avoid repeating the struggles of last season.

Giles feels that the new players look good, although he does not think Leeds have adequately replaced Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

The Whites legend does expect there to be a number of games which suit the way Leeds are playing under Marsch, though he is uncertain if there will be enough of them to make for a comfortable campaign.

And he admits that for him the jury is still out on whether Marsch is the right man for Leeds.

“I think the jury’s still out [on Marsch]”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I will wait and see because some of the players he has brought in, I think they are quite good.

“They are not as good as Phillips and Raphinha, but they are quite good.

“There will be a lot of matches where what they are doing will suit them.

“But I don’t know if there will be enough matches to keep them safe, to be honest.”

Leeds have a tough task on their hands on Sunday when they play host to an in-form Arsenal side at Elland Road.