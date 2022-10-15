Rangers have received positive news on centre-back Ben Davies ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell at Fir Park, according to The Athletic.

Davies has been a bright spot for a number of Rangers fans in recent weeks, despite the Gers suffering Champions League disappointments.

The defender was assessed for an injury suffered in Rangers’ 7-1 loss at home at the hands of Liverpool, having felt muscle tightness during the match.

Rangers have carried out further tests and the news is claimed to be positive.

It remains to be seen if the former Liverpool defender is fit enough to start when Rangers play Motherwell in the league on Sunday.

The Gers are under pressure to respond to their drubbing at the hands of Liverpool when they face Motherwell.

Rangers won 3-1 on their last visit to Fir Park and have not lost a meeting with Motherwell since a Scottish League Cup tie in 2017.

Motherwell take on Rangers on the back of a run of three defeats in their last four games.