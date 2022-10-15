Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this evening.

Spurs are coming into the game on the back of a Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt and will look to keep their form going.

Conte has gone with his familiar back-three system with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies marshalling the defence for Spurs.

Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic will occupy the wing-back options and will look to provide an option in attack when necessary.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur will look to keep things ticking and control the middle of the park for the north London club.

Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham with Heung-Min Son and Richarlison providing support in attack to the Spurs talisman.

Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma are some of the options Conte has on the bench today against Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Sanchez, Lenglet, Spence, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bissouma, Lucas, Gil