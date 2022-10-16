Talk that Celtic are set to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur deal-maker Steve Hitchen is wide of the mark, according to Sky Sports Scotland.

Celtic continued to add to Ange Postecoglou’s squad over the course of the summer transfer window and they could again be active in the January window.

It has been claimed that the Scottish champions are set to add former Spurs technical director Hitchen to aid them in their efforts.

However, that talk is not accurate and Hitchen is not about to join Celtic.

Hitchen could have added his considerable expertise in the transfer market to the mix at Celtic, but he will not be landing in Glasgow.

It remains to be seen if there could be further developments on the player recruitment side at Celtic before the January window swings open for business.

With the World Cup break looming, clubs will have ample time to plot their moves in the winter transfer window.

Celtic are battling to make sure they retain the Scottish Premiership title, while they are also hoping to still be involved in European competition.