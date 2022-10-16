Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Joe Gomez had his best ever game in a red shirt in the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

A Mohamed Salah goal in the 76th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Liverpool hugely upped the level of performance they have been producing in the Premier League this season.

The Reds defence also held firm, keeping a clean sheet and stopping Erling Haaland from making his presence felt.

Gomez partnered Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence and Aldridge was thrilled with what he saw from the centre-back.

He is keen for Liverpool to build on the win as slipping up against West Ham United on Wednesday would damage the value of the victory over Manchester City.

“Joe Gomez had probably his best game for Liverpool of all time”, Aldridge said on LFC TV post match.

“Haaland had a couple of opportunities, but we defended brilliantly and that is what we’ve not been doing this season.

“Against Brighton, 3-2 up, the game management was not there and we let them back into the game.

“We have to beat West Ham now or this game will be forgotten.”

Gomez will be aiming to continue his form as he pushes for a spot in the England side in the World Cup in Qatar.