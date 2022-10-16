Leeds United assistant Rene Maric has issued a message to Whites supporters, dubbing Elland Road “amazing” and the fans “unbelievable” following the backing for Patrick Bamford.

Jesse Marsch’s side suffered fourth defeat in their last six games on Sunday when they went down 1-0 at home against Arsenal.

The Whites have not won in the Premier League since August and next head to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Leicester City side.

Leeds competed well with Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday and Maric hailed the backing that Bamford received in the game after missing a penalty.

The assistant, who arrived at Leeds in the summer, told the fans that they are playing a massive role in pushing the players forward, but is clear that the Whites stars must make their displays count.

“Reading this [chants backing Bamford] on my timeline and have to say something: Elland Road is so amazing, great, great fans. Thanks so much”, Maric wrote on Twitter.

“Just unbelievable and playing a huge part in the lads‘ amazing performance, but we have to reward ourselves, that’s up to us!

“Got to continue improving. MOT, always!”

Leeds sit in 15th spot in the Premier League table after nine games, having picked up nine points; they are a point outside the drop zone.