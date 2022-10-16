Liverpool legend John Aldridge has told Manchester City that no matter how much money they spend they will never have a stadium like Anfield that can create a match-changing atmosphere.

Anfield was red hot on Sunday as Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten league record with a 1-0 win courtesy of a superb Mohamed Salah goal.

Liverpool have now moved to within six points of fourth placed Chelsea and have three games coming against sides in the bottom half of the league table as they look to make further progress.

Reds legend Aldridge is delighted at the win over Manchester City and feels that the atmosphere created at Anfield is just something that the Cityzens can never have, no matter how much money they spend.

“Manchester City can spend billions and billions, they’ll never get this”, he said on LFC TV, looking out to the Anfield crowd.

“This is what football is all about. This was like a shrine today.”

The former striker acknowledged that Liverpool are unlikely to win the title, but feels they can still have a campaign to remember.

“Look, we’re not going to win the league this year.

“But let’s keep on showing people what we can do and make sure we keep in that top four and obviously go for the cups”, Aldridge added.

Next up for Liverpool is a visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United on Wednesday evening.